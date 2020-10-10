CrimeStoppers: Ala Moana arson, Iwalei robbery, Waipahu criminal property damage

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Sgt. Chris Kim of CrimeStoppers is back for our weekly segment featuring recent crime on Oahu.
Here is a rundown of recent crime on Oahu.
- Arson in Ala Moana
- Robbery in Iwalei
- Criminal property damage in Waipahu
Anyone with information about these incidents, call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. The public may now send anonymous web tips to the CrimeStoppers website or via the P3 Tips app. You may also be eligible to earn up to a $1,000 reward.
