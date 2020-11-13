HONOLULU (KHON2) — Sgt. Chris Kim of CrimeStoppers is back for our weekly segment featuring recent crime on Oahu.
Here is a rundown of recent crime on Oahu.
- Robbery in Aiea
- Home burglary in Mililani
- Burglary in Waipahu
Anyone with information about these incidents, call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. The public may now send anonymous web tips to the CrimeStoppers website or via the P3 Tips app. You may also be eligible to earn up to a $1,000 reward.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- CrimeStoppers: Aiea robbery, Mililani home burglary, Waipahu burglary
- Costco no longer accepting medical exemptions for face masks
- Kahuku to remain as Red Raiders but will change logo and replace any offensive chants or traditions moving forward
- 4-year-old Waipahu boy in dire need of bone marrow match
- Four clusters linked to school identified on Oahu