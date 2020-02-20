Crime Stoppers: motorcycle thief, purse snatchers, and credit card fraud

Tonight’s edition of Crime Stoppers includes three separate cases.
1. Motorcycle theft in the Punahou area
A male was captured on video surveillance stealing a motorcycle from a parking structure on Punahou Street. He is described as having a fair complexion, medium build, short hair, mustache and gold teeth.
2. Purse snatching near Ala Moana
The victim had her purse snatched by unknown males riding bicycles who came up from behind. Two people of interest were captured on video surveillance. Suspect 1: male in his 20s, about 6 feet tall with a medium build, tan complexion. Suspect 2: unknown male wearing light colored clothing with a dark colored bicycle.
3. Credit card fraud at Target Ala Moana
An unknown male used a stolen credit card at the Target in Ala Moana. He is described as having a medium build, wearing a grey long sleeve shirt and black shorts.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 955-8300.
