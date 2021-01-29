Crime Stoppers Kauai welcomes new leader

File – Kauai Crime Stoppers welcomes Marco Valera as their new leader on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in Lihue, Kauai. (KPD)

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — Kauai police announced that the Department welcomed Marco Valera as the new head of the Crime Stoppers Kauai program on Friday, Jan. 29.

His duties include overseeing the anonymous tip system, outreach activities for the community and communicating with State Crime Stoppers’ leadership. Valera said, he looks forward to enhancing the program.

“I look forward to building out this program and demonstrating how useful of a tool this will be in our community. It takes all of us to maintain a safe island and it’s all of our kuleana to make sure that our island remains safe. “Residents often feel reluctant to come forward with information related to a crime for a number of reasons, especially in a small community. Crime Stoppers provides a method to report on crime without releasing your identity or personal information.” Marco Valera, Crime Stoppers Kauai

The Kauai Police Department (KPD) said, Valera has already made a positive impact on the program — closing cold cases, implementing capital improvements and facilitating a user-friendly website.

Anyone with information about criminal activity on Kauai can call (808)-246-8300 or click here to submit a tip. Valera will ask for the following information when receiving a phone tip:

Type of illegal activity

Location of the crime

Date and time of the incident

Description of the suspect and/or suspect’s vehicle

Callers will be given a tracking tip number for future identification purposes while remaining 100% anonymous. Tipsters are then advised to call and check in to determine if their tip was valid and led to an arrest, which could lead to a reward of up to $1,000.