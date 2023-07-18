KAHALA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Honolulu police are investigating a string of vehicle break-ins in Kahala that occurred during the early-morning hours of Tuesday, July 18.

Authorities said the apparent crimes took place near the 1300 block of Hunakai Street.

Honolulu police said at least four cars were broken into and multiple investigations were ongoing as of Tuesday afternoon.

The Waialae-Kahala Neighborhood Board said property crimes in the area have shot up since COVID.

“And it constantly comes up at our neighborhood board meetings, the increase in crime,” said Rich Turbin, Waialae-Kahala Neighborhood Board chair. “We’re a community and as a community we all have to stick together.”

“When for example, I go on a trip, I tell my neighbors, ‘I’m going on a trip, you know, please kinda look out for my my home.’ And they do! And that’s very important. We have to look out for each other.” Rich Turbin, Waialae/Kahala Neighborhood Board chair

No arrests have been made and anyone with information is asked to call Honolulu police.