“Crime against humanity,” Large crowd on Oahu take the streets to protest the death of George Floyd

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hundreds of people marched to protest George Floyd’s death on Saturday afternoon, May 30.

They marched from Waikiki to Ala Moana Beach Park. The crowd outnumbered police presence and protest remained peaceful. They stood along the sidewalk of Ala Moana Boulevard and chanted to spread this message: Black Lives Matter.

“No justice, no peace. Prosecute the police” and “I can’t breathe” were some of the chants the group shouted. Those passing by on the road honked in support.

“What happened to that man is a complete crime against humanity, not just against black people,” said Nick Johnson, who took part in this event.

Protester holds up a sign that says, “If you want us to stop protesting, stop killing black people.”

Minutes into their arrival, protesters blocked eastbound traffic on the crosswalk of the intersection of Piikoi and Ala Moana Boulevard. They remained for several minutes before enforcement issued them a warning and moved them off the road.

Officers said they didn’t want the same a repeat of the kind of violence that has been happening on the mainland.

