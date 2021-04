HONOLULU (KHON2) — Crews are working to restore an islandwide outage on Kauai.

The outage is affecting all Kauai Island Utility Cooperative customers, and it could be several hours before power is restored.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

“We’re assessing the cause and will update members via Facebook. Please note the Outage Map is temporarily disabled,” said Beth Tokioka, KIUC spokesperson.