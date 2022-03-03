HONOLULU (KHON2) — The home on Oahu’s North Shore that came crashing down on Monday just after 1 a.m. remains on the beach. The homeowner is working against mother nature to get it removed before the next swell.

Waves are already washing up to the burrito, filled with sand, and crews have been working day in and day out to salvage the home before the swell peaks.

It’s been four days since this ocean-front home came crashing down.

Hugo Villalobos rented the house from the Guererro family.

“This year was just too many big West Northwest swells back-to-back without a North East swell to push the sand back,” Villalobos said. “It was just too much for five days of that.”

Villalobos was in the front house at the time but heard it fall.

“Around 1:30, I heard ‘crack-crack, boom.’ I jumped up and my heart sunk. I ran over here and I saw the house in the ocean,” said Villalobos.

The house, built in the 1940s, has been in the Guererro ohana for five generations. Hugo said his landlords were traumatized seeing it like that.

A spokesperson from the Department of Land and Natural Resources said the homeowner was responsible for salvaging the house on their own.

“The day the house fell down I got a call from the neighbors and a few friends that know me around,” said contractor William Gundecker. “First thing, I came out here in the morning and started working.”

Gundecker’s plan is to stabilize the house, level it and then push it back up onto the ‘safe zone’ butted right up against the front house. He said there’s just enough space.

“Once we get the house up, that’s the safe zone,” he explained. “From now until that point anything can happen.”

“As long as it doesn’t end up in the ocean that’s our biggest concern,” Gundecker added.

It’s not an easy task. They are working against the elements and against the clock because another swell is on the way.

According to the National Weather Service, a 10 to 15 foot Northwest swell will start rolling in Thursday peaking early Friday.

The burrito is there for protection but it can only do so much.

“We do have some waves and some swells coming in so we are working against that and trying to get this house up,” Gundecker said. “Hopefully by tonight and by tomorrow, we’ll have it on the property. And, cross our fingers, hopefully we will beat the swells.”