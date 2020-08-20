Crews work to repair an 8-inch water main break in Waipahu

(Courtesy of James Park)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Water shot up high in the Waipahu area following an 8-inch water main break.

The main break is located on Kahualena Street, which was first reported around 1 p.m.

A crew with the Board of Water Supply is on-site to make repairs. Fifty-four BWS customers will have no water until repairs are made. A water wagon is located at 94-290 Kahualena Street to provide customers with an alternate water source.

The main break is in a residential area off Farrington Highway, and the BWS said that traffic should not be significantly impacted. Work to restore water service is expected to continue overnight.

