Crews work to repair 16-inch water main break along Sand Island Parkway, at least 122 customers affected

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Board of Water Supply (BWS) crews are working to repair a broken 16-inch water main on Sand Island Parkway near Matson Terminals as 122 businesses in the area continue to be impacted.

Water Wagons are available at:

The US Coast Guard Station at 400 Sand Island Parkway

Kline-Welsh Behavioral Health Foundation at 1240 Sand Island Parkway (2 water wagons)

Traffic is being contraflowed to allow one open lane of traffic between the entrance of Matson Terminals to Makepono Street.

Matson Terminals and the Sand Island Wastewater Treatment Treatment Plant have water service, while other customers further into Sand Island toward the Sand Island State Recreation Area do not.

It is unknown how long repairs will take at this time.