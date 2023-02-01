HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big Island police said telecommunications issues in the Hawaiian Paradise Park area are making it difficult for some residents to access 911 services by telephone.

According to Hawaii Police Department, they received reports from residents of the incident and the issue seems to only affect AT&T customers.

Residents who are unable to reach 911 or the non-emergency line are urged to go to the nearest police station or medical facility.

The address of the Pahoa police station is 15-2615 Keaʻau-Pāhoa Road.

Spectrum officials said they have a technician on-site to address the issue.