Crews to smoke test wastewater collection system in Kaneohe

KANEOHE, Hawaii (KHON2) — Portions of the wastewater collection system in the southeast Kaneohe area will be smoke tested between July 13 through 31.

According to the Department of Environmental Services (ENV), the testing will be between the hours of 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. It’s part of the preventative maintenance program to prevent rainwater from entering the sewer system.

(Courtesy of Department of Environmental Services_

Crews will pump non-toxic smoke into sewer pipes, examine and record locations where the smoke escapes. Officials say that the smoke is harmless with minimal odor and neither a fire hazard nor a health hazard to humans and pets.

Tests locate broken pipes, illegal connections, open cleanouts, and other paths for runoff to enter the sewer system. Runoff from heavy rain can overwhelm and surcharge the sewer system and treatment plants, causing sanitary sewer overflows.

For more information, visit ENV’s website about smoke testing.

