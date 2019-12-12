Crews to repair a water main break on Dole Street by Frank Street

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Board of Water Supply crews will repair a lead to a 12-inch water main break on Dole Street by Frank Street on Wednesday night, December 11.

As a result of the repairs, the Ewa-bound lanes of Dole Street will be closed between Frank Street and Kanewai Community Park. The Diamond Head-bound lanes will be modified to allow for traffic in both directions.

Motorists that must pass through the work area are asked to drive slowly and with caution. Officials said that the lanes are narrower than usual to accommodate two-way traffic, as well as the repairs.

An update will be provided when more information becomes available.