HONOLULU (KHON2) — Board of Water Supply crews responded to a 12-inch main break on Liliha Street by Judd Street, Wednesday, Dec. 11.

All lanes of Liliha Street have been closed between Judd Street and Liliha Place.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.

Repairs will take place overnight through Thursday, Dec. 12.

According to BWS, around seven homes were affected. The main break was reported at about 9 p.m.

An update will be provided when more information becomes available.