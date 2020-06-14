Crews search for missing Big Island fisherman

An Air Station Barber Point MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew searches the coast of Hawaii Island during a search and rescue case, June 13, 2020. The crew was looking for a fisher who went missing while on a camping trip with his friends two and a half miles northeast of Punaluu Beach. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Jack Sauve/released)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 47-year-old fisherman on the Big Island went missing on Saturday, June 13, according to the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard, along with the county’s fire department, are searching for the man two and a half miles northeast of Punaluu Beach.

The missing man has been identified as Mark Lowery. Sector Honolulu watchstander Mark Zienkiewicz says that he was camping with seven friends. When the group went to bed for the night, Lowery stayed up to go fishing. He was last seen at 10 p.m. on Friday, June 12.

He was wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt, tan shorts, and a headlamp.

When Lowery’s friends woke up Saturday at 5 a.m. they realized that he was missing.

An Air Station Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew refuels during a search and rescue mission in Hilo, Hawaii, June 13, 2020. The aircrew was searching for a fisher who went missing two and a half miles northeast of Punaluu Beach. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Jack Sauve/Released)

His backpack, as well as several fishing rods, were also gone. The friends contacted the Hawaii County Fire Department, who deployed the helicopter and ground crews to search the area. Surrounding waters are also being searched.

“We request waterway users transiting the area to keep a sharp lookout for signs of distress,” said Mark Zienkiewicz.

The weather on scene is winds of 17 mph and seas up to seven feet.

Anyone with information that might aid the search, call 808-842-2600.

THE LATEST ON KHON2