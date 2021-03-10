Crews rush to clear out streams, other flood hazards

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The brief break in the weather gives City and State crews time to clear out streams and other potential hazards.

The National Weather Service says heavy showers can pop up any time over the next couple of days and flash flooding can happen anywhere in the state, however.

“More heavy showers and thundershowers can pop up, dropping torrential amounts of rain in a short period of time. And of course with the rain that we’ve already had, it’s not gonna take that much more to lead to additional flash flooding problems,” said meteorologist Robert Ballard with the National Weather Service.

Ballard points out that the last two days have shown that flooding can happen in areas where it is not raining that heavy. Water from the mountains can rush down into streams and overflow into roads, homes and businesses.

“Just about anybody has a risk. Now it’s pretty unlikely that the same exact area is gonna get hit within a couple of days, but it’s not impossible and we’re in that pattern,” said Ballard.

The state Department of Transportation says crews went back to the areas that have been hit hardest. The downpour brought debris down from the mountains, which can clog drains, streams and bridges.

Crews are trying to clear them out with more rain possible.

“We’re making sure that all of the drains are cleared, make sure all of our contractors are staged our equipment are staged. So, we’re ready to respond should more rain come through,” said Ed Sniffen, HDOT Highways Division deputy director.

Heavy rains can also bring debris and vegetation from hillsides into major roadways. Crews have to clear those out to prevent road closures.

“On Pali Highway, there’s debris that had fallen but stayed on the slopes that we’re clearing out as well to make sure that if there is more water that comes down, it won’t bring anything else on to the road,” said Sniffen.

He said, crews have been making sure nothing is blocking the drainage systems — especially on the freeways.

“We made sure that we took care of all the drainage in those areas not only on the freeway itself but above it to ensure that we minimize the potential of that kind of stuff happening again,” said Sniffen.