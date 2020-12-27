Crews responding to West Maui power outages, all customers affected

KAPALUA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Crews from Hawaiian Electric Company (HECO) are responding to multiple power outages that are leaving all West Maui customers without power on Saturday, Dec. 26.
Maui County HECO announced at 5:35 p.m., all customers in West Maui are experiencing power outages due to high winds knocking out three transmission lines.
The outages were first reported in West Maui — as well as the Olinda and Piiholo areas — around 4:50 p.m., according to a Maui County HECO social media post.
