Crews responding to West Maui power outages, all customers affected

KAPALUA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Crews from Hawaiian Electric Company (HECO) are responding to multiple power outages that are leaving all West Maui customers without power on Saturday, Dec. 26.

Maui County HECO announced at 5:35 p.m., all customers in West Maui are experiencing power outages due to high winds knocking out three transmission lines.

535p #MauiOutage update: All customers in West Maui experiencing power outages as three transmission lines are out due to high winds. Hawaiian Electric crews are responding. There is currently no estimated restoration times. Mahalo for your patience and understanding. — Hawaiian Electric – Maui County (@MauiElectric) December 27, 2020

The outages were first reported in West Maui — as well as the Olinda and Piiholo areas — around 4:50 p.m., according to a Maui County HECO social media post.