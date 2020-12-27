Crews responding to West Maui power outages, all customers affected

Local News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Crews from Hawaiian Electric Company (HECO) are responding to multiple power outages that are leaving all West Maui customers without power on Saturday, Dec. 26.

KAPALUA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Crews from Hawaiian Electric Company (HECO) are responding to multiple power outages that are leaving all West Maui customers without power on Saturday, Dec. 26.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Maui County HECO announced at 5:35 p.m., all customers in West Maui are experiencing power outages due to high winds knocking out three transmission lines.

The outages were first reported in West Maui — as well as the Olinda and Piiholo areas — around 4:50 p.m., according to a Maui County HECO social media post.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories