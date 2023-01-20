HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department is responding to a building fire at Uao Place in Aiea.

Honolulu Police are also responding.

Ash and smoke damage is seen on the side of a condo high-rise that went up in flames on Jan. 20, 2023.
Ash and smoke damage is seen on the side of a condo high-rise that went up in flames on Jan. 20, 2023.
Ash and smoke damage is seen on the side of a condo high-rise that went up in flames on Jan. 20, 2023.
Ash and smoke damage is seen on the side of a condo high-rise that went up in flames on Jan. 20, 2023.
Ash and smoke damage is seen on the side of a condo high-rise that went up in flames on Jan. 20, 2023.

(Courtesy: Jayson Hironaka)