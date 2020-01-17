Crews complete water main break in Kaaawa

8 a.m. UPDATE: The south-bound lane on Kamehameha Hwy. near Polinalina Rd. has been reopened.

Crews have completed the main break and road road repair.

Water service has been restored to all affected customers.

UPDATE: Board of Water Supply crews continue to repair a broken main in Kaaawa at 51-444 Kamehameha Hwy. near Polinalina Rd.

South-bound traffic is being diverted onto Hiiaka Rd. Motorists are advised to expect traffic delays throughout this morning’s rush hour and to drive with caution in the area.

A water wagon has been set up on Polinalina Rd. near Kamehameha Hwy. for the 25 homes who are affected by the repair. Please bring your own containers to fill.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Board of Water Supply BWS crews are responding to a broken main break in Kaaawa, which happened on January 16.

