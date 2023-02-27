The scene of a fire incident in Nanakuli on Ulehawa Road Monday morning, Feb. 27, 2023.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department responded to a working fire on Monday morning in Nanakuli.

According to HFD, the blaze sparked off on Ulehawa Road and crews were called to the scene at around 7:22 a.m.

When firefighters arrived they found a single-story residential structure fully involved in the incident.

After an aggressive fire attack, HFD was able to extinguish the blaze by around 8 a.m.

The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation.