HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man in his 50s was rescued at Diamond Head trail on Monday after it was reported he became ill and was unable to leave on his own.

The Honolulu Fire Department responded to the incident at approximately 8:45 a.m. The first unit hiked the trail to get to the man, while the other unit secured a landing zone.

HFD crews arrived at the hiker’s location just after 9 a.m. and conducted a medical assessment.

The hiker was airlifted to the landing zone at Diamond Head State Monument Park where medical care was then transferred to Emergency Medical Services.

The HFD reminds the public to hike safely and provides the following hiking safety tips.

The most important tip of all: Don’t hike alone! But if you must, make sure to tell someone where you are going.