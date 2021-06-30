Crews reopen Koko Crater trail after locating queen bee, removing beehive

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Crews with the Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) reopened the Koko Crater Tramway trail after locating a queen bee and removing a beehive on Wednesday, June 30.

Officials announced the trail would be closed from 6 a.m. to noon Wednesday while crews removed the beehive from the bridge portion of the stairway.

The DPR said the hive was removed and relocated from the Koko Crater Tramway on Wednesday morning. Authorities reported the area where the hive resided was sealed up.

DPR officials are advising hikers to use caution in the area due to the possibility of some remnant bee stragglers being left behind.