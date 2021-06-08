Crews prevent ‘raging wildland fire’ from spreading to nearby homes at Maili Pillbox Trail

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu fire crews spent Tuesday afternoon battling a raging wildland fire near the Maili Pillbox Trail that burned approximately eight acres of land.

The fire came very close to Farrington Highway, but crews were able to prevent the flames from spreading to nearby residential homes that were located just about 200 yards away.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The first crew arrived on scene at around 1 p.m. where they discovered flames and smoke coming from the burning brush near the Board of Water Supply facility on the lower side of the mountain.

The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) reported that the smoke was billowing out to the sea, but when the wind shifted, the fire began to spread toward the firefighters, making it more difficult to control. HFD closed the trail while they battled the flames.

Fire crews hiked approximately 400 feet up the mountain carrying hose lines and equipment to fight against the fire. Multiple fire apparatus were used to pump water due to the distance to the nearest water supply. The fire was contained just before 2 p.m.

HFD battalion chief John Pachenko said they were able to protect the BWS facility and three civil defense buildings on top. HFD will continue to monitor the brush fire site.

As temperatures rise during the summer, firefighters expect to have a busier-than-normal brush fire season this year.

HFD wants the public to follow these safety steps to prevent wildland or brush fires: