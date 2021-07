FILE – A construction worker finishes up the demolition of Snyder Hall at the University of Hawaii at Mānoa, Hawaii, July 2, 2021. (University of Hawaii at Mānoa photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Construction crews finished the demolition of Snyder Hall on the University of Hawaii at Mānoa campus on Friday, July 2.

State lawmakers budgeted $70 million for a replacement building that will include flexible learning and office spaces.

The former occupants of Snyder Hall moved into the new Life Sciences building.

The 5-story building opened in 1962 and is one of the four on-campus that needed to be replaced or renovated due to its condition.