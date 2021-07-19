Crews extinguish vehicle fire in garage of Honolulu apartment building

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu fire crews on Monday responded to a fire reported to be in the underground garage of a 21-story apartment building on Kinau St.

The first crew arrived at approximately 5:20 p.m. where they discovered smoke and flames coming from the garage area. A single vehicle was on fire and contained to the engine compartment area.

According to HFD, two residents on the 16th floor who are dependent on a wheelchair needed assistance with evacuation. The evacuation was cancelled when crews brought the fire under control.

The fire was extinguished by 5:25 p.m. The estimated damage to the vehicle is $5,000.