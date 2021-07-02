Crews extinguish fully-involved boat fire off Ke’ehi Harbor, owner uninjured

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A fully-involved boat fire was extinguished after the vessel went up in flames about 400 yards offshore at the Ke’ehi Boat Harbor near Slipper Island around 1:47 p.m. on Friday, July 2, according to Honolulu fire officials.

The 32-year-old local man who owns the boat was the only one on board at the time of the blaze, officials said, he was uninjured and refused medical attention.

The first HFD unit arrived at 1:54 p.m. and discovered a 20-foot boat that was fully involved with fire. HFD said State Airport Rescue Fire Fighters (ARFF) were then called to the scene because the area falls under State jurisdiction.

ARFF and its Rescue Boat 1 responded and brought the fire under control by 2:08 before it was extinguished at 2:12 p.m.

Ocean Safety lifeguards brought the man to shore via get ski at 2:10 p.m., according to HFD.

The HFD Air 1 rescue helicopter performed a fly-over of the area and did not observe any oil sheen on the ocean surface, fire officials said.

HFD said the Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation will be in charge of removing the boat from the water.