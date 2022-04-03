KEEAU, Hawaii (KHON2) — An abandoned house was on fire in Keaau.

It happened around 11:15 p.m. Saturday, April 2.

Firefighters found a 2-story home with the roof collapsed and engulfed in flames.

Fire crews said no one was in the abandoned home.

Fire officials reported that the owner said the house had no value.

The fire was completely extinguished just before 2 p.m.