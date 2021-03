WAHIAWA, Hawaii (KHON2) — DLNR staff are currently in the process of cleaning up tons of debris at Lake Wilson in Wahiawa, due to recent heavy rain and flooding.

Officials say if the debris is not removed, it could kill the hundreds of fish that are in the lake.

The cleanup is expected to take several weeks.