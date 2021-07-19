Crews contain more than 90% of massive brush fire in Waimea

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A large brush fire that ignited on the Big Island last week is more than 90% contained, according to a spokesperson of the US Army Garrison Hawaii at Pohakuloa Training Area.

Approximately 2,000 acres have been burned, and crews remain on scene to monitor hot spots.

On July 13, the fire began to burn through Ouli Gulch between Kohala Mountain Road and Kawaihae Road near Kamuela View Estates and South Kohala View Estates. As the night went on, it progressed downhill toward both subdivisions. There were no evacuations.

The Army said first responders were able to save the Girl Scout Camp Kilohana, along with other critical habitat areas nearby.

The Daniel K. Inouye Highway remains open, however, Old Saddle Road is closed at the highway junction. The Civil Defense said only local traffic will be permitted. An update will be provided Tuesday morning.