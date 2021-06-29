Crews contain large house fire across Kailua Beach Park

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Residents on Kawailoa Road were shocked after hearing explosions and seeing a large ball of flames at around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The home located across Kailua Beach Park was completely charred after crews put out the fire. Witnesses described 30-foot high flames.

Emergency Medical Services reported that a four-year-old boy suffered minor injuries and is in stable condition. Four occupants were home at the time but were able to exit the structure.

One witness said he and a lifeguard helped a man in a wheelchair exit the home.

Firefighters have the blaze under control, but traffic remains blocked off on Kawailoa Rd. Expect delays heading into Lanikai.