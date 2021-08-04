Crews contain 95% of massive brush fire on Big Island

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A brushfire that scorched over 40,000 acres of land on the Big Island is now 95% contained, Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth announced Wednesday.

Roth said over 140 people have risked their lives to fight the fire and save critical, native habitat.

“Every resource available was put in motion to battle the largest blaze in our island’s recent history,” he said.

The mayor’s message on Facebook also thanked the hundreds of community members who provided meals to first responders, gathered supplies for those in need and be there for those who lost their homes.

Anyone who has damage to their property should report it here as soon as possible.