HONOLULU (KHON2) — Crews spent Monday afternoon battling a large brush fire in Wahiawa that closed Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Kamananui Road and Dole Plantation.

The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) was alerted to the fire at 11:46 a.m. and sent 20 units to the scene.

Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed of Hawaii’s breaking news

The fire is burning in the area of Kamehameha Hwy. and Kamananui Rd. It can be seen from KHON2’s broadcast center in Ala Moana. Watch the livestream above.