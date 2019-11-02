Crews are working to repair 10-inch main break at Kailua Road

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Board of Water Supply (BWS) crews are working to repair a 10-inch main break at 252 Kailua Rd., at the intersection of Kailua Rd. and S. Kainalu Dr.

Motorists are advised to avoid this intersection and use alternate routes if possible, as the following detours are in effect:

Mauka-bound motorists on Kailua Rd. must turn right onto S. Kainalu Dr.

South-bound motorists on S. Kainalu Dr. must turn left onto Kailua Rd.

Makai-bound traffic on Kailua Rd. is NOT affected. Also, bus routes are NOT affected, as BWS crews will pause their work to allow buses through.

The break was reported shortly before 7:30 p.m. Repair will affect 44 homes in the area, who currently still have water, although at lower pressure. The BWS has set up a water wagon at 220 Kailua Rd. as an alternate water source. Residents need to bring their own containers to fill.