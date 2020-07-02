Crews are repairing a 6-inch main break on Kapiolani Blvd. and Wiliwili St.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Board of Water Supply crews are repairing a leaking six-inch main on the corner of Kapiolani Blvd. and Wiliwili St.

Work is expected to continue into the overnight hours. The following traffic modifications are currently in effect during repairs:

Wiliwili St. is closed between Lime St. and Kapiolani Blvd.

The far-right Ewa bound lane on Kapiolani Blvd. is closed at Wiliwili St.

Motorists are urged to use extreme caution and to expect delays while driving through the break site. As of now, no customers are affected by the main break. Further updates will be issued when more information becomes available.

