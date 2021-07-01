Crew rows 30 days to set record in boat race from San Francisco to Hawaii

HONOLULU (AP) — A group of athletes has rowed a boat from San Francisco to Hawaii in record time. The four-man crew was part of the Great Pacific Race, a rowing competition that pits two- and four-person teams against one another in identical boats on a journey across the open ocean.

Teammates rowed nonstop in two-person, two-hour shifts for the entire trip.

Caldwell’s Latitude 35 racing team beat the previous race record by more than a week when it arrived in Waikiki on Wednesday. The team completed the 2,400-nautical mile trip in 30 days, 7 hours and 30 minutes. The previous race record was 39 days, 9 hours and 56 minutes.

