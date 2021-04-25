Crew reported safe following boat fire at Pier 18

HONOLULU (KHON2) –The Honolulu Fire Department rushed to the scene of a boat fire at Pier 18 on Sunday, April 25, after black smoke was seen emanating from the wheelhouse of a 35-foot fishing boat.
There were five crew members and a Captain on the boat, which was moored to the dock at the time.
All souls were safely helped off of the vessel to dockside.
Firefighters managed to secure a water supply and attack the fire, with focus on the wheelhouse and engine room area.
As a result of their efforts, the fire did not spread to any onboard auxiliary fuel supply sources.
The fire was brought under control at 11:04 a.m.
No injuries occurred to anyone involved.
A property damage estimate has not yet been determined and a fire investigation is underway.