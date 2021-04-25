Crew reported safe following boat fire at Pier 18

HONOLULU (KHON2) –The Honolulu Fire Department rushed to the scene of a boat fire at Pier 18 on Sunday, April 25, after black smoke was seen emanating from the wheelhouse of a 35-foot fishing boat.

There were five crew members and a Captain on the boat, which was moored to the dock at the time.

All souls were safely helped off of the vessel to dockside.

Firefighters managed to secure a water supply and attack the fire, with focus on the wheelhouse and engine room area.

As a result of their efforts, the fire did not spread to any onboard auxiliary fuel supply sources. 

The fire was brought under control at 11:04 a.m. 

No injuries occurred to anyone involved. 

A property damage estimate has not yet been determined and a fire investigation is underway.

