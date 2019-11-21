Credit cards now accepted at satellite city halls on Oahu

HONOLULU – To help better meet the needs of residents, the City is now accepting credit and debit cards at all of its nine satellite city hall locations, joining the five driver licensing centers that already accept Visa, MasterCard and Discover as payment for city services.

A standard 2.35 percent service charge will apply.

Credit and debit cards are also accepted at the City’s new self-service kiosks that offer residents 24/7 access to renew their motor vehicle registration. The City launched six self-service kiosks earlier this year for residents to quickly renew a motor vehicle registration at select Safeway stores across Oahu.

“We continue to look for ways to help improve and modernize the experience of our customers,” said the City’s Department of Customer Services Director Sheri Kajiwara.

Credit card services at satellite city halls include motor vehicle transactions, bicycle and moped registration, bill payments, bus pass sales, and dog licensing. Satellite city halls also offer a variety of non-payment services, including junking a vehicle, issuing disability placards and registering to vote.

Locations and hours are available at honolulu.gov/csd.