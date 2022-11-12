HONOLULU (KHON2) — Creative Lab Hawai’i seeks to provide mentors, training and opportunities for Hawai’i-based playwriters, writers, producers, musicians, animators, app creators and designers. The next immersive program will involve Hawai’i-based singers and songwriters.

The Lab will begin accepting applications for its 2023 Creative Lab Hawai‘i Music Immersive program on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

The weeklong intensive program works to “advance opportunities in licensing [singer/songwriter] works for global media and entertainment content,” according to CLHMI.

“Hawaiʻi’s performers, songwriters and producers are gaining new tools to navigate the world of licensing a global media product. The CLHMI program is just another venue to support the tremendous talent we have in Hawaiʻi as well as fostering opportunities for our entrepreneurs that will further fuel Hawaiʻi’s creative economy,” said Department of Business, Economic Development, and Tourism Director, Mike McCartney.

Applicants who are chosen for the program will receive “mentoring by top music supervisors, music placement companies, entertainment industry leaders and music producers to collaborate on compositions for licensing of their works for specific TV, film, advertising, promotion and new media projects.”

“The Creative Lab Hawaiʻi experience provides creatives with the skills required to understand the value of licensing, publishing and intellectual property protection,” explains Georja Skinner, chief officer Creative Industries Division and founder of the CLH Program.

Up to 12 applicants will be selected for the 2023 program, and they will receive intensive instruction from GRAMMY and Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award recipient Charles M. Brotman.

“By cultivating industry know-how to compose and license original songs for the global film, TV, streaming or advertising, participants are able to expand revenue channels for their talents,” added Skinner.

CLHMI has strict guidelines on how you can apply, and applications need to be emailed to Charles M. Brotman. The deadline for submissions is Dec. 15.

Creative Lab Hawai’i was founded in 2012 by the Hawaiʻi State Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism’s Creative Industries Division.