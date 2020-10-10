Creative Lab Hawaii is now accepting applications for free workshops

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Here in Hawaii, people are full of great ideas and unique talent. But many move away, thinking the opportunities for a career are impossible at home.

The state will be providing free mentorship programs for creatives to prove otherwise.

DBEDT’s Creative Lab Hawaii is now accepting applications for five upcoming Weekend Ideation Programs, which will provide entrepreneurs training and mentorship in taking creative ideas and turning it into career possibilities.

“What we’re seeking to do with Creative Lab is have those indigenous storytellers be able to make their connections that they need once they’ve really honed their craft and know exactly the business side of how to navigate this industry so that they won’t be taken advantage of,” said Creative Lab Hawaii founder Georja Skinner. “That’s so critical because we’ve seen it happen so much.”

The five programs include:

Indigenous Storytellers

Acting

Theater

Virtual or Augmented Reality

Directing

Amy Bircher of Hawaii island went through the Creative Lab program in 2017. Since then, her screenplay was turned into a movie and it will air on television in the coming months.

“You’re always told in this industry that you need to move to L.A. to be successful, or to get a job, or to do anything, or do well in this industry and that’s not true,” says Bircher. “I think its really important that the children of Hawaii don’t grow up thinking that they have to move away from home to follow their dreams and pursue their passions.”

All of the programs are virtual, and each consists of all-day Saturday and Sunday Zoom sessions, followed by three months of coaching.

“I believe that we’re in an unprecedented shift where our world is going to need to look to indigenous ingenuity to be able to survive and to be able to help the planet,” says Skinner.

The free weekend programs differ in dates, ranging from November through February.

For more information, including registration, visit their website here.

