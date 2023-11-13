HONOLULU (KHON2) — Car crashes in McCully and Punaluu cause mayhem on the road Monday afternoon.

The McCully crash forced Honolulu Police Department to shut down the Waiola Street in its entirety between Manalo and Lokahi Street.

The crash in Punaluu happened on Kamehameha Highway and left three victims in serious condition, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

The victims included a 40-year-old female, a 33-year-old female and a 31-year-old male.

Paramedics said they provided advanced trauma treatment at the scene before transporting all three victims to a trauma hospital.

Both incidents happened around 4 p.m. and Waiola Street was reopened within an hour.