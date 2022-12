bright orange traffic cones standing in a row on dark asphalt

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department reported that the Punahou on-ramp in the westbound direction is currently shut down due to a crash.

Lanes one and two are closed prior to the Vineyard off-ramp, according to police.

HPD is alerting the public to avoid the area and expect delays.

HPD, EMS and HFD are on scene.

This investigation is ongoing.