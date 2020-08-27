HONOULU (KHON2) — All West bound lanes on the H-1 Freeway near the Stadium are closed due to an early-morning crash.
[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]
Traffic is being diverted off at the Pearl Harbor Off-ramp.
Seek alternate route.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Crash shuts down all Westbound lanes on H-1 Freeway near the Stadium
- Newsfeed Now: Laura makes landfall, leaving damage in its wake
- Hawaii Weather: Mostly dry with moderate trade winds for the islands this week
- Suspect connected to fatal shooting on Big Island wanted
- ‘It’s just crazy’: Customers flock to businesses before two-week shutdown