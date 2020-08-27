Crash shuts down all Westbound lanes on H-1 Freeway near the Stadium

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HONOULU (KHON2) — All West bound lanes on the H-1 Freeway near the Stadium are closed due to an early-morning crash.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Traffic is being diverted off at the Pearl Harbor Off-ramp.

Seek alternate route.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories