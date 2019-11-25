Crash overturns convertible, kills man inside on the Big Island

HAWAII (KHON2) — A Big Island car accident turned fatal on Sunday, November 24.

According to the Hawaii Fire Department, it happened on Kamaoa Road, half a mile east of South Point Road Intersection, just before 10 a.m.

The Hawaii Fire Department and the Hawaii Police Department responded to the scene and found a convertible type of car overturned off of the roadway in brush and trees.

Officials said that there was extensive damage to the front end of the car and to the cab.

A man was found in the car dead. HFD took the man out of the vehicle and turned the scene over to the police.

The incident prompted the road closure of Kamaoa Road between Holokai Street and South Point Road in Kau as police investigated the scene. The closure was later lifted around 3:30 p.m.