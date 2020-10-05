Crash on H-1 was intentionally caused, police say

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police are investigating a crash that was intentionally caused on the H-1 Freeway on Oct. 2.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, the crash was caused by a vehicle operator who intentionally swerved into a lane that was occupied by three motorcycles. It happened around 9 p.m. near the Ward Avenue overpass.

All three motorcyclists were thrown from their motorcycles. Paramedics transported one to Queen’s Medical Center in serious condition.

As for the vehicle that reportedly caused the incident, authorities said that the driver did not remain on the scene and continued west on the freeway.

Police temporarily closed three westbound lanes of the freeway following the crash. They later reopened the three lanes after they cleared the scene.

