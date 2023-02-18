HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City and County of Honolulu announced that Paiwa Street and Farrington Highway were closed on Saturday, Feb. 18.

Paramedics were dispatched to the scene around 9:45 p.m. and found two male patients.

According to EMS, one 34-year-old male is in serious condition and a 28-year-old male is in critical condition.

The cause of how the accident happened is unknown but both patients were treated with life-saving protocols and transferred to a trauma hospital.