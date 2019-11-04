Crash in Waianae leaves one dead and a baby in critical condition

HONOLULU (KHON2) — One man is dead, and a baby is in critical condition following a late night crash in Waianae.

The incident happened around 11 Monday night.

Police say a 22 year-old man was speeding northbound on Hakimo Road in a Chevrolet pickup when the truck spun out and hit an utility pole near Waiolu Street.

The driver was pronounced dead at the hospital.

EMS says a 22 year-old female passenger along with a 7-month-old infant who was also in the front seat were taken away in critical condition.

At last check, the woman was upgraded to serious condition.

Police say it’s unknown if alcohol or drugs played a part.

An investigation is ongoing.