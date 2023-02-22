HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Wednesday morning, Feb. 22 a fatal crash occurred in Wahiawa around 5:30 a.m.
According to the Honolulu Police Department, Traffic Division, Vehicular Homicide Section, a 70-year-old male driver was traveling westbound on California Avenue.
HPD said he veered right of the roadway and collided into a wooden telephone pole.
The 70-year-old was then transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
He later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.
HPD reported that the driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision.
This is the 11th traffic fatality on Oahu this year compared to nine during the same time in 2022.
This investigation is ongoing.