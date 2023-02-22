HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Wednesday morning, Feb. 22 a fatal crash occurred in Wahiawa around 5:30 a.m.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, Traffic Division, Vehicular Homicide Section, a 70-year-old male driver was traveling westbound on California Avenue.

HPD said he veered right of the roadway and collided into a wooden telephone pole.

The 70-year-old was then transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

He later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

HPD reported that the driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision.

This is the 11th traffic fatality on Oahu this year compared to nine during the same time in 2022.

This investigation is ongoing.