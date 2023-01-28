HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department responded to a fatal crash around 2:35 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28 that left a man dead.

According to HFD, the crash occurred near the intersection of Prospect Street and Alapai Street in Makiki.

Two cars were resting on their wheels when crews arrived.

The single occupant, a 35-year-old woman, was able to get out of the car by herself and is in stable condition.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported that the man was dead upon arrival.

He was also a single occupant of the car and EMS reported he was in his 50s.

HFD started to stabilize the cars and remove the doors with saws and hand tools but because of fatal and traumatic injuries, the passenger was not removed from the car immediately to allow EMS and the Honolulu Police Department to complete their respective on-scene procedures.

According to HFD, they will return to the scene to extricate the occupant who did not survive the crash.