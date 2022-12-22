HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to the Honolulu Police Department, Kamehameha Highway is closed in both directions after a crash involving a motorcycle.

The highway is closed from Miomio Loop to Hunalepo Street, according to HPD.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services pronounced a motorcyclist dead at the scene.

HPD, EMS and the Honolulu Fire Department are on scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.