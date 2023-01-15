HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Police, firefighters and Emergency Medical Services are responding to a motor vehicle crash near Kalakaua Avenue and Ala Wai Boulevard.

HPD reported the crash around 9:03 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15.

According to police, both lanes on Kalakaua Avenue are closed near the Kapiolani intersection heading into Waikiki.

EMS administered advanced life support to an 82-year-old man who sustained critical injuries from the multiple-vehicle crash.

He is in critical condition and was transferred to the trauma hospital.

EMS also treated three other patients.

One woman in her late 20s was transported in stable condition to the hospital.

According to EMS, the two other adults declined transport.

This is an ongoing investigation.